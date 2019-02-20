



The All Progressives Congress has petitioned security agencies over what it termed the gruesome attack on the party’s Kwara South Senatorial District candidate, Hon. Lola Ashiru, allegedly by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim.

The deadly attacks, which occurred in Ojoku town in Kwara South Senatorial District of the State, as earlier reported, left no less than eight people badly injured, with two shot dead.

The palace of the Olojoku of Ojoku, Oba Abdulganiy Adegboyega Afolabi, was not spared during the attack, the APC said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Wednesday.

The statement said the royal father was also stoned.

The APC reproduced a transcript of one of the victims’ account of the attacks: “Ojoku has been turned into a killing field with many displaced residents fleeing to neighboring communities for their safety. Eight people were shot, two others died. The army has rescued us and we are at Offa General Hospital.

“Olojoku palace was terribly attacked, our Kabiesi was stoned. I can tell you that myself and Ashiru escaped death by whiskers. It was a terrible experience. May Allah forgive the souls of the two that fell by their gunshots.

“Senator Rafiu Ibrahim was sighted running away from a hotel in the community moments after the attacks.

“I can confirm to you that he (Senator Ibrahim) masterminded this attack because I was there when Olojoku called him. His first statement was that it was APC fighting against APC. Olojoku cursed him in our present and said he will never get to that position again.”

Issa-Onilu added in the statement: “The APC hereby calls on security agencies to fish out and arrest Sen. Rafiu Ibrahim Adebayo who we learnt has since gone into hiding. Such murderous crimes cannot be swept under the carpet in the name of politics. The Senator and his accomplices must face the law for their heinous crimes.

“We commiserate with the Olojoku, families of the dead victims and the entire Ojoku community over the attacks. We also pray for speedy and full recovery of the injured.

“The Kwara electorate have had enough of this kind of retrogressive politics and attempt to suppress the will of the people. In the forthcoming elections the Kwara electorate are ready to vote for the Next Level of progress and development which the APC administration guarantees. No level of violence and intimidation will deter the Kwara electorate.”