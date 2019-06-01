<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals in Nigeria (CIFIPN) have called on the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) to sanction accountants that audited collapsed banks in the country.

The anti-fraud body said that APBN will be applauded if they can call professional bodies that produced those that were involved in auditing of those collapsed banks to order.

CIFIPN added that Nigerians want to see APBN sanctioning those professional bodies under her whose members are involved in several frauds and professional misconduct in this country without being punished, simply because they are enjoying the proceeds from such fraud directly or indirectly.

The group said this at a press conference in Abuja; pro-term President CIFIPN Dr Enape Ayishetu who addressed the press said that CIFIPN is ready to assist Nigerian government towards its fight against fraud.

She said, “The fight against fraud corruption and cyber crimes is real and the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals in Nigeria is ready and prepared to assist Nigerian government towards the realization of that goal. It is only corrupt persons in Nigeria that will fight the establishment of anti-fraud body like CIFIPN in Nigeria because they are comfortable in the evil act for so long while others are languishing in perpetual poverty as a result of empty Treasury.

“All the banks that collapsed in this country were audited by Accountants including Cadbury. APBN will be applauded if they can call professional bodies that produced those that were involved in auditing of those collapsed banks to order and not all these mischievous and malicious publications against a noble and credible work done by the 8th assembly. Enough is enough please, and we jointly reject monopoly in Nigeria. Please live and let other live, because the sky is too wide for birds to fly without clashing.

In rejecting this sustained effort by a particular professional body now hiding under APBN to stop the establishment of CIFIPN in Nigeria, we wish to emphasize from the outset that it is the prerogative of the National Assembly pursuant to section 4(2) of the item 49, part I of the Second Schedule to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended to establish and grant parliamentary charter to deserving professional disciplines like CIFIPN.

“Therefore APBN of Nigeria should try and get themselves acquainted with constitution before some group of desperate and parochial minded persons mislead them. There is no conflict or whatsoever between CIFIPN Bill and existing legislations, because forensic is an emerging trend, it was not there when the so called Act of 1965 was established, and based on the foregoing, We therefore call on the Presidency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the general public to ignore Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria and its leaders as one of the desperate moves of a drowning man who can even ignore the sharpness of the edge of a razor blade in a bid to stay afloat for safety.“