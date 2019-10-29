<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The lawmaker representing Yagba-East/Yagba-West/Mopamuro Federal Constituency of Kogi State, Mr Leke Abejide, has called for the relocation of the Nigerian Ports Authority from the First Gate of the Apapa Port as part of the measures to reduce the gridlock in the area.

Abejide, at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, noted that the gridlock had lasted for four years and four months.

The lawmaker listed three steps that should be taken to remove the gridlock, one of which is the relocation of the NPA from the First Gate.

He said, “I have a different view about the solution currently used to address the current gridlock at Apapa and Tin Can Island Port. I have suggested this to the House, before the House’s standing committee was constituted.

“AP Moller Terminals/TICT/WACT must automate their terminal delivery order, which will be connected to their gate of entry and exit. What this means is that once you have the TDO to load, there is no need for any human contact along the road or at the gate for such truck to go in and load.

“It should be constant movement for trucks with valid tickets uninterrupted. Once the truck driver gets to the gate, he only needs to place the ticket at the gate and it automatically opened for entry. Any truck without a valid ticket, has no reason to even come near the port area after discharging its empty containers at Shipping Line Empty Containers Bay, which is 100km away from the port.”

He also said, “The NPA has no business at the gate called the First Gate at Apapa. If the port is under concession, they should allow the concessionaire to take charge and automate the gate for uninterrupted movement of trucks in and out of Apapa Port.”