The Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has said it generated a total revenue of N293.264 billion into Federal Government’s coffers from January 1 to June 30, 2019, representing 54.5 per cent of its approximate annual revenue target of N372.56 billion.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, Comptroller Mohammed Abba-Kura, said the figure exceeded by N26.5 billion the Command’s N176.7 billion generated revenue for the same period of 2018.

According to him, “this feat was made possible by the command’s strict adherence to professionalism through sensitisation of officers as to their responsibilities, and working in line with the standard operational procedures for optimal revenue collection.”

“Other facilitators included periodic stakeholder engagements, open-door policy, prompt resolution of disputes by the Dispute Resolution Committee, as well as maintaining the right synergy and collaboration with sister-agencies.”

Abba-Kura further disclosed that the Command recorded a high compliance level of export trade within the period, which saw it generate approximately $46.6 million (N14.3 billion) FOB from a total of 95,229.15 metric tons of exported goods.

The Command also seized 29 containers of various items that contravened trade procedures, with a cumulative Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N418.4 million. These included tomato paste, vegetable oil, tramadol, ladies and girls’ fashion footwears, armoured glasses without End-User Certificate, as well as drilling pipes labelled in foreign language.

Meanwhile, Abba-Kura, has assured importers and exporters that all legitimate and compliant trade that satisfy the necessary procedures concerning the transactions will get accelerated clearance from the Command.