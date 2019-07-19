<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Apapa area command of Nigeria Customs Service has generated N20.07 billion in the first twelve working days of July 2019.

The Customs Area Controller in charge of the command, Comptroller Muhammed Abba Kura made this known during his press briefing in the command on Wednesday 17 July 2019.

The CAC also revealed how his officers on routine surveillance intercepted some in-house staff of the AP Moller Terminal while they were about to perpetrate an act of economic sabotage by lading an ambulance with 10 cartons of 225 mg Tramdol Tablets. He said that the laden value is N2.8million.

He added that the driver of the ambulance positioned it to be an emergency case, about to be driven out of the port but was intetcepted and detained. The driver, Micheal Ajibade and the escort Olatunde Emmanuel are under interrogation .

He further revealed that the stolen drugs were pilfered through under declared container by APMT while investigation showed that the 211 cartons which were missing stand at N59.3million.