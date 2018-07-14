Air Vice Marshal Sampson Akpasa, the Air Officer Commanding, Nigerian Air Force Ground Training Command, Enugu, has tasked officers, airmen and air women on combat readiness at all times.

Akpasa gave the charge during the Annual 10-Kilometre Walk/Jog Exercise of the Nigerian Air Force held in Enugu on Saturday.

He noted that each air force personnel must keep fit and agile to answer call to duty or deployment anywhere and anytime within and outside the country.

According to him, a soldier that is not fit cannot perform satisfactorily, especially during emergencies.

He said: “The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has made it mandatory that each of the officers and men of NAF must participate in this exercise.

“The essence is to keep NAF officers and men ready for operational combat at any moment.”

Akpasa, who led the exercise, also called for closer synergy among security agencies and formations in the country, especially in Enugu State, in order to facilitate intelligence sharing.

“Synergy with sister military and para-military agencies will be for the overall good of the country and enhance security operational capacity of security agencies and formations,” he said.

Speaking, Air Commodore Imolena Ukeh, the Commander of NAF 553 Base Services Group, Enugu, thanked the Chief of Air Staff for introducing the exercise and keeping personnel in shape to tackle contemporary security challenges.

The Enugu State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Joseph Udedi, who was the guest of honour at the exercise, lauded the NAF for living up to its statutory mandate of securing the country.

Udedi assured men and officers of the state government’s support to the NAF and other security agencies, especially the GTC Command.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Squadron Leader Helen Godos emerged the first among female officers that walked during the exercise, while Flying Officer W.D. Abinawa was the first among male officers jogging.

NAN also report that the exercise, which took-off from the NAF Base, Abakpa in Enugu, covered substantial portion of Enugu-Onitsha and Enugu-Abakaliki Roads.

Operatives of the Department of State Services, Federal Road Safety Corps, National Youth Service Corps, Boys Scout and some people from corporate organisations also joined in the exercise that lasted for over three hours.