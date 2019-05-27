<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

There was an uneasy calm that heralded the Bompai headquarters as Mohammad Wakili bowed out as the Kano State police chief.

Wakili bows out of the police force on the attainment of 60 years of age in service on Sunday 26th May 2019, leaving the police headquarters empty.

The police high command in Abuja failed to replace Wakili as at the close of work on Friday last week.

With no commissioner in place, there are fears that the security situation in Kano might be compromised with the police high command in Abuja unable to replace him as at the close of work Friday last week.

The former CP will remain in the sands of time for meritorious service, that won the heart of Kano residents in less than 105 days in the state.

In his three month service, Wakili extensively dealt with drug peddlers and abusers of illicit substance in the state.

Before his deployment from Katsina, Kano was the top destination for hard substance in the country. Most youths and housewives were hooked on some form of hard drug or abusing illicit substance.

Available records indicated that Wakili prosecuted not less than 3,000 suspects arrested on drug-related offences in the last three months spent in Kano.

About 24 hours after the exit of the celebrated Wakili, the Bompai headquarters of police is yet to be occupied by a substantive commissioner.

When contacted on the exit of Wakili, the spokesman of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the retirement of his boss.

DSP Haruna said Wakili had “handed over to the most senior DC” and the “New CP has not yet arrived.”

While the headquarters is yet to announce Wakili’s replacement, expectation will no doubt remain high on the performance of who fills the former CP’s boots.