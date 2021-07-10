Anti-open grazing: Igbo group backs Southern governors on deadline

A group under the umbrella of Izu Umunna Cultural Association of Nigeria has expressed strong support to the decision of Southern Governors Forum to end open grazing in the South by September, 2021.

The group described the September deadline as feasible and encouraged state Governors to work towards achieving the set target.

In a press statement signed on Saturday by the President, Dr. Ugo Pat Ihekuna and Secretary, Barr. I.T Egwuonwu in Jos, commended the Governors for their proactive effort in securing the South.

“Izu Imunna appreciates the stand of the Southern Governors Forum on open grazing and commend those states that have enacted their own anti-open grazing laws while appealing to those yet to do so to meet the September 2021 deadline agreed by the Forum.”

The statement encouraged all the Southern States to swing into action and come up with anti-open grazing laws, adding that history will not be kind to defaulting states.

The group salute the courageous and pragmatic leadership of the Chairman of Southern Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu and urged all Governors in the zone to give him the needed support to rid Insecurity in the zone.

He urged the Governors to resist any form of intimidation and anything that would distract the focus and progress of the forum in providing the needed leadership for the enthronement of peace and formidable unity in the region.