The Association of Registrars of Nigerian Universities (ARNU) on Thursday honoured the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, with an Award of Excellence over his patriotism and commitment to the fight against corruption.

The association conferred the award on Magu during its 14th Annual Retreat and 67th Business Meeting in Sokoto State University, Sokoto.

The Chairman of ARNU, who is also the Registrar of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State, Mr John Nnabuihe, presented the Award of Excellence to Magu.

According to the ARNU Chairman, Magu has taken the fight against corruption to the greater heights, saying that his incorruptible stance and remarkable achievements are second to none in the history of the country.

He added that the EFCC boss was also honoured in recognition of his patriotism and commitment to good governance in the county.

Nnabuihe also presented an award to Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal and other recipients.

The events, with a theme titled: “Benchmarking the Nigerian Universities to achieve global competitiveness”, attracted registrars from the nations universities nationwide and Nigerians from different walks of life.

In his keynote address at the occasion, Magu spoke on the negative effect of corruption on education and the society, saying that the development is causing devastating hardship, economically, socially, politically and depletes national wealth.