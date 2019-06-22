<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The International Police (INTERPOL) has assured the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) of cooperation in its effort to recover looted public assets.

The assets include money which had been laundered in safe havens beyond the shores of Nigeria.

Commissioner of Police in charge of Interpol in Nigeria, Mr Garba Umar, gave the assurance when the Chairman of the Panel, Mr Okoi Obono-Obla, visited him in Abuja on Friday.

Head, Media and Communications of the Panel, Ms Lucie-Ann Laha, made this known in a statement.

She quoted Umar as saying that INTERPOL would partner the panel for the good of Nigeria.

According to her, on his part, Obono-Obla said the visit was premised on Inspector-General of Police’s counsel to the panel to work closely with the INTERPOL for more effectiveness in the discharge of its mandate.

“Obono-Obla solicited the cooperation of the INTERPOL in identifying foreign investments by Nigerians that were funded with looted public funds and repatriating funds stashed away or laundered abroad.

“The panel chairman further solicited the assistance of the INTERPOL in the areas of training, capacity-building and technical assistance for its personnel.