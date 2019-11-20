<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), has commended the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu on the success recorded by the Commission in the areas of convictions and recoveries in the last four years.

Making the commendation on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at EFCC headquarters, the Executive Secretary, NEITI, Waziri Adio, described Magu as “an amazing fighter,” and applauded his doggedness in the fight against corruption.

Adio and his delegation, who were in the EFCC to seek collaboration, explained that partnership between the two government agencies would bear fruits in the anti-corruption fight.

“I must congratulate you on the job you are doing since you took over in 2015. The job you are doing for the country is quite amazing. So, keep it up because records speak for themselves,” Adio said.

Speaking further, he said: “We believe that if we bring the comparative advantages we have to work together, it will be for the good of the country. We work in the extractive sector, which as at today, accounts for more than 50 per cent of our revenue, and more than 80 per cent of our export. If we are interested in fighting corruption in Nigeria, it is very important to collaborate. On things we don’t have the power to do, we will come up with our statistics, and you in turn will help with your investigative and prosecution powers.”

Adio revealed that NEITI was working on publishing the names of contractors, who have defaulted on their contract agreements with the federal government as well as a beneficial ownership register for players in the extractive sector.

He further used the opportunity to request for office accommodation for NEITI, from forfeited properties at the disposal of the Commission.

In his response, Magu promised to collaborate with NEITI, noting that the EFCC was interested in the activities of NEITI. He observed that NEITI has collaborated with the EFCC in intelligence sharing and statistics and has equally assisted the Commission in investigating economic and financial offenders.

He urged the NEITI to make an official request for allocation of office accommodation, promising to help present the request to the federal government.

“I prefer giving these assets to government agencies because it saves the federal government a lot of money in building new offices for its agencies,” Magu stated.