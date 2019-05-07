<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has opened fresh probe on the alleged financial Mismanagement in Kano Emirate Council under the watch of Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi 11.

Already, the Commission has invited two uncles and brother of the Emir to appear before it on Thursday.

The accountant in the Kano Emirate Council will also be a guest to the Commission.

They are to answer questions on what they know over alleged financial scandal rocking the Kano Emirate Council.

It was gathered that those invited were alleged to, either have knowledge of the allegation against the Emirate Council or have allegedly participated in the alleged act directed at the Royal Council.

Those invited by the Kano anti-graft Commission include Emir Sanusi’s two uncles, Isa Sanusi Bayero and Mannir Sanusi Bayero, who is Chief of Staff of the Emirate Council.

Falakin Kano and Emir Sanusi’s brother, Mujitaba, who is also the Accountant of the Council, Muhammad Sani Kwaru, was also invited to give explanations to the Kano Anti-graft agency.

A letter sent to all the invitees stated this:“the allegation violates Section 26 of the Commission’s Enabling Law, in the management of Kano State Emirate Council funds. Covering the period of 2013 to 2017.”

It could be recalled that similar allegations of financial misappropriation has been leveled against Kano Emirate Council under Emir Sanusi’s watch.

A top notch in the Emirate Council expressed worries over the whole scandal, saying, “this is not fair to the image of the reverred Emirate Council.

“If this allegation of financial impropriety turns out to be true, after the application of the Commission’s enabling law followed by other legal battle, the Kano Emir could be a proverbial golden fish.”