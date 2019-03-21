



Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) in Kwara State has advised the state governor-elect, Abdurahman Abdulrasaq of the All Progressive Congress (APC), to run a people-oriented administration for the development of the state.

The party asked the governor-elect and other elected officers that will serve the state for the next four years to run the government with plans and policies that will be in the interest of the masses of the state.

The ANRP gave the advice after a meeting it held in Ilorin to review the conduct and outcome of the just concluded general election in the state.

Chairman of the party, Ade Alabi, who briefed newsmen after the meeting, charged the elected officers to justify the trust reposed in them by the electorate.

He said: “ln the spirit of sportsmanship, we extend our congratulatory message to the governor-elect, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, and others who emerged victorious in the just concluded election. The people’s voice was heard and the umpire did due diligence.

“In line with our proclaimed ethical politics, as the only positive alternative political party in Kwara State and Nigeria at large, we hereby call on those elected to be very mindful of their actions and inactions; governance at all levels must be people-oriented, plans and policies must be in the interest of common man.

“The trust reposed in the elected officers by the electorate must be justified. ANRP encourages the governor-elect to be focused and pursue sustainable economy policies

The party, which said it would serve as active opposition to the incoming government, advised the governor-elect not to make appointments a matter of political patronage but appoint qualified and competent people who could help his government to develop the state

“We will not hesitate giving constructive criticism where necessary as we expect the governance structure to have human face and respect for sound public opinion.

“This is not a golden opportunity to compensate politicians with appointments. Rather, the engagement of developmentally focused technocrats should be the watchword. Kwarans are now well informed that power belong to the masses,” the party chairman stated.

Alabi gave kudos to candidates of the party at the election for “a good fight and not relenting in the face of challenges, extreme persuasion and pressure to either drop their dreams or defect from the party.”