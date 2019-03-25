<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Monday commenced commemoration of its 25th anniversary with a fitness walk and tree planting in Abuja.

Staff members of the agency walked from the agency’s office at Wuse Zone 7 to Wuse Market and back to the office.

Prof. Moji Adeyeye, the Director General of the agency, also led other members of staff on a tree planting exercise at the agency’s office premises.

Adeyeye said that tree planting was an important aspect of the celebration because trees were important to the ecosystem.

“Over the years, NAFDAC has faced many challenges but we still have reasons to celebrate.

“We included tree planting because trees improve the quality of air by releasing oxygen and providing shelter,” she said.

She said trees also served as a source of food and medicines, adding that they could also be planted as a memorial and to beautify the environment.

The director general called the tree planted Aroceria Luxeria.