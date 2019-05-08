<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Annie Idibia, wife of Nigerian music legend c on Wednesday announced the death of her father, Macaulay as a result of an unsuccessful battle with cancer.

The 34-year-old Ibadan born actress, model and mother of two from Eket, Akwa Ibom state, took to her c handle @annieidibia1 to wish her father farewell.

“RIP Daddy, You fought Hard #cancersucks #thepainsIsGone,’’ she wrote.

Meanwhile, some Nigerian celebrities took to the comment section of her Instagram to express their condolences.

Talented singer @officialwaje wrote, “RIP it is well love.

Singer, producer and actor, Olubankole Wellington @bankywellington said, “Condolence dear.’’ @realmercyaigbe wrote, “Accept my condolence.’’

@Emmanyra said, “ So sorry for your loss dear. Ma he rests in perfect peace.’’

Popular blogger, Laura Ikeji @lauraikeji wrote, “So sorry for your loss Annie, sending my condolence to you and your family.’’

@cossyojiakor said “Awwww take heart deary.’’

Similarly, some of her fans also sent their condolences.

@ogechinkem said, “Cancer sucks indeed! RIP sir.

@mhiz_psweety wrote, “Oh dear please take heart. May God Almighty comfort you and the family.

@sobowaletope81t said, “May his soul rest in peace, so sorry.

Before the death of Annie’s father, her husband, 2baba also lost his dad, Pa Michael Idibia to cancer in 2014.