



National President of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agent (ANLCA), Iju Tony Nwabunike, has said the electronic call up system recently introduced by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is capable of crashing haulage cost by 50 per cent if not sabotaged.

The Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala, had on February 27, flagged off the electronic call-up system for trucks alongside the licensing of eight truck parks.

Usman warned that trucks found on the Apapa road without e call-up would be impounded, while insisting that shipping companies must have their own holding bays for empty containers.





However, Nwabunike in an interview with Daily Trust yesterday said the traffic situation around Apapa made the cost of shipping containers into Nigeria to rise by 600 per cent in the last quarter of 2020.

He said in the first half of 2020, it cost $1,000 to ship a 20-foot container to Nigeria from the Far East, adding that towards the end of the year, the cost charged by shipping lines for the same service rose to between $5,500 and $6,000.

Nwabunike also noted that in 2020, haulage cost from Tin Can to any other part of Lagos rose by more than 1000 per cent from about N100,000 to about N1.2m.

“Therefore, let all transporters, truck owners and truck drivers download the Eto App from Google play store or sign up in order to be allowed into the ports.