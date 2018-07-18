Professor Ango Abdullahi, former Vice Chancellor of the premier northern university, the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, has said that there are about 12 million out-of-school children in Nigeria, most of who are from the northern part of the country.

Abdullahi, who stated this at the 15th graduation and 20th anniversary of Zaria Academy in Kaduna, said the figure was based on a survey report.

The ex-VC, who lamented that the development was a threat to the socio-economic and security of the region, stressed that sufficient educational background must be put in place to address the social vices currently disturbing northern Nigeria.

He challenged wealthy people in the north to establish schools and provide scholarship to the less privileged children in their respective communities.

Mallam Umar Ibrahim, the guest speaker and Managing Director, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporations (NDIC), said quality education impacts positively on the peaceful coexistence of any society.

He stated the spate of violence and insecurity challenges being experienced in Nigeria could be attributed to poor or weak educational system.

Umar noted that, “If we are to enjoy peace, we must offer better living conditions.”

Dr. Haroun Adamu, chairman, Governing Council, the Zaria Academy, said the institution had become a trail blazer and a pride of place for provision of skilled manpower in the field of new technology and computer science and infusion of Asian work ethics into Nigerian workplace.