<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh is presiding over his last Divine Commonwealth Conference (DIVCCON 2019) in Abuja, in his capacity as the Primate of Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion). The week long event has as theme “O God, our help in ages past”.

Okoh’s tenure as the Primate of Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) will expire in March 2020, after 10 years at the helm of affairs of the Anglican Church.

His successor, Most Rev. Henry Ndukauba, was elected in September, in line with the constitution of Anglican Church, which stated that a new Primate shall emerge six months to the end of tenure of the incumbent.

Meanwhile, at the DIVCCON 2019, which is the annual gathering of members of the Anglican Church to seek the Face of God, and discuss national issues and concerns of Christians in Nigeria and Anglican Church in particular, the Primate recalled how God had kept Nigeria together to shame doom prophets who had predicted the disintegration of the country on several occasions.

In his charge at the conference, the Primate thanked God for the peace and unity in Nigeria, and charged people in positions of power and authority to do the right thing and save Nigeria from socioeconomic, security and political collapse.