Determined to fight the novel Coronavirus pandemic with every weapon including prayers, the Primate of All Nigeria, His Grace, the Most Rev’d Henry C. Ndukuba has made a call for a 3-day Prayer and Fasting starting from today, Monday, April 6 to Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

In release signed by Venerable Gershinen Paul Dajur, PhD, General Secretary, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), the Primate instructed faithful that prayers should be observed at 12noon, 3:00pm and 6:00pm for the 3 days.





He ordered that the Prayer Focus should be for the Church of God and the Country-Nigeria seeking God’s mercy and intervention at a time like this.

“The Primate also appreciates all Anglicans and the body of Christ for the Day of Solemn Prayer and Fasting held on April 1, 2020. He prays for God’s blessings upon you all.

“May God have mercy and answer our prayers in Jesus name. Amen. The LORD be with you all”, the statement reads.