Archbishop, Province of the Niger and Bishop, Diocese of Nnewi, Rt Rev. Godwin Okpala; Bishop of Ogbaru Diocese, Rt. Rev. Prosper Amah; members representing Ogbaru federal constituency, Chukwuka Onyema and his Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo federal constituency counterpart, Chris Azubogu, have lamented the security situation in the country, calling on the Federal Government (Buhari) to change its style in security policies.

They spoke during the consecration thanksgiving of Bishop Amah at St. Andrew’s Church Parish, Akaboezem Uruagu Nnewi, Anambra State.

While Archbishop Okpala accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government of not being sincere in tackling the security problem; Bishop Amah expressed disappointment over the decay the country is going through due to lack of security, adding that the Federal Government is fruitlessly focusing attention on the security of the country, while other sectors are going through decay.

He lamented that almost all the roads in the South-East are dilapidated, “the road leading to my place here in Akaboezem Nnewi is impassable. Please, my guest, when you go back, do not make reference to this road, I’m ashamed that I brought you to go through this road.”

For Onyema and Azubogu, the hands of the National Assembly are tied on arresting the security problem because it is the duty of the executive to solve it, while the lawmakers’ duty is just to make the law and pass to the executive.

They said they can only legislate, as it is the duty of the Federal Government to execute the appropriate laws.

For Archbishop Okpala, “the selective victimisation of groups threatening the security of Nigeria is not helping President Buhari’s administration. It is even worsening the security situation in the country.

“The President cannot be talking about proscribing and declaring the Islamic Movement of Nigeria a terrorist group when the main terrorists, herdsmen and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, are left to continue their violent activities.”