The Enugu North Diocese of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) in the state’s Ecclesiastical Province, has engaged three Fulani Christian missionaries to help reach out to herders in parts of Ezeagu, Udi and Enugu North local government areas of the state.

Diocesan Bishop Sosthenes Eze also disclosed that the diocese has created the Hausa/Fulani mission outreach with an indigene of the state, Canon Nnaji, who had lived and served for long in the North as the coordinator.

Speaking at the third session of the third synod of the diocese held at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Okwojo, Ngwo, Enugu State, he explained that the move became necessary to stem the spate of farmers-herders’ clashes in the state, especially in the mentioned areas, which, according to him have witnessed influx of herders.

Bishop Eze appealed to Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma for the church to develop a massive strategy of evangelising to Fulani herders.

“Because of the influx of Fulani people; all these areas have been invaded by them and we cannot just leave them coming in like that, so we decided to design what we call Hausa/Fulani mission outreach. We first of all requested one of our brothers who has lived in the North for a long time; Canon Dan Nnaji from Kafanchan, he came down.”