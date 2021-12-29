Anglican Church flays invasion of church by policemen

The Archbishop, Anglican Province of Owerri in Imo State, Most Rev David Onuoha, has condemned the alleged invasion of St Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziama Obaire in Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state by armed men in uniform on Sunday.

Security operatives had swooped on Nwosu, a son-in-law to former Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha, inside the church during the outing service of his mother’s burial and whisked him away amidst sporadic shooting.

It was initially thought that armed men kidnapped the politician. But the Imo Police Command Public Relations Officer, Michael Abattam, had countered the rumours and confirmed that Nwosu was only arrested.

Reacting, Archbishop Onuoha in a statement on Tuesday noted that the church is in support of and has always been praying for the success of the security personnel in the daunting task and challenge of securing life and property in the state.

He said the church supports every effort at bringing perpetrators and sponsors of the crime against humanity to book no matter how highly placed they are but regretted the action at Saints Peter’s Anglican church at Nkwerre LGA by those entrusted to maintain law and order, and as well as safeguard life and property.

Meanwhile, Nwosu has narrated how masked security officers humiliated him after his arrest on Sunday.

Nwosu, who spoke to journalists in Owerri on Tuesday, claimed that he thought the plan was to assassinate him.

He noted that Governor Hope Uzodinma sanctioned his arrest.

The politician chronicled how he was arrested in church, taken to Enugu airport, and boarded a chartered aircraft to Abuja.

He alleged that the governor used his Chief Security Officer and other security operatives attached to the state government house to arrest, humiliate and possibly put him away.

Nwosu claimed that he was stripped half-naked, handcuffed on the orders of the governor.

He said that he had no hand in the insecurity in the state, saying that the young man who accused him in a viral video of giving him money to escalate insecurity in the state was asked to implicate him.

Nwosu advised Uzodinma to eschew bitterness and concentrate on governance rather than politics.

Part of the release by the cleric said, “It was a black Sunday yesterday December 26 2021 as armed men in uniform invaded St Peter’s Anglican Church Eziama Obaire in Nkwerre Local Government Area, Diocese of Orlu in Imo State and roundly desecrated God’s sanctuary. The officiating priest had barely concluded the celebration and administration of the Holy Eucharist, ready for the end of year thanksgiving when armed men stormed the church. The Nigerian Police later explained that it was for the purpose of effecting an arrest.

“Much as we are not concerned or interested in the reason for this invasion, which is unprecedented in the more than 160 years history of the church in this state, we are gravely worried and disturbed that worshippers were greatly frightened, worried, confused and completely disorganized by the presence of heavily armed security operatives in the church service, thereby disrupting the worship.

“We are at a great loss why the police decided to throw caution to the winds and completely ignore internationally acclaimed rules of engagement and civility in this matter. The sporadic gunshots outside the church building sent worshippers scampering in different directions, signalling an abrupt and chaotic end of the service”.

He said that those who arrested him invaded the church, jumped to the altar, disrupted the ongoing sermon, and shot indiscriminately in the church.

Nwosu added, “When they drove off, they started making calls in Hausa, and unknown to them I understood Hausa. They were telling one Shaba, who is the Chief Security Officer, that they have got me. At Umuaka, they stopped and ordered that I should get down. At that point, I thought they were to assassinate me. They bundled me into another vehicle and they drove off.

“When we got to Owerri, three other vehicles drove straight to the government house and the one carrying me drove towards Okigwe Road, and I asked them where they were taking me to but they never responded to me. They drove towards Okigwe and stopped. At this point, I thought they wanted to assassinate me. They asked me to remove my clothes, handcuffed me, snapped me, made a video, and sent it to the governor’s CSO.

“We continued until we got to Enugu airport. We waited for about 90 minutes before a chartered flight arrived. We boarded and we landed in Abuja. We moved to force headquarters and we did interviews. They accused me of sponsoring insecurity in Imo State. I want to thank the IGP who intervened and ordered my release.”