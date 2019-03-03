



Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, Diocesan Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion), has urged all Nigerians to accept the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari as the will of God.

Olumakaiye made the call on Sunday at the diocesan rally which was part of the activities marking the Centenary Celebration of the diocese of Lagos at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos.

He said God had appointed President Buhari for Nigeria, so the people must try to cooperate and be patient with his government to push the nation forward.

“We know that there will be light at the end of the tunnel. We must not do anything that will drag us back as a nation.

“We have taken a bold step forward so let us continue to move forward,’’ he said.

The cleric urged all Nigerians irrespective of their faith, to promote religious harmony and peaceful coexistence for the sustenance of development in the country.

“We may have different regions, but in Christ we are one. The message is one and we are one body in Christ irrespective of ethnic background.

“There is no other option for us than to live a life worthy of emulating.

“We want the society to learn from churches and if the society can be one, we believe that Nigeria will be better for it.

“There would be no need for hate speeches, envy and pulling-down syndrome, a true Christian faith is a life lived in love.

“Christ died for us so that we can be one; he brought us in reconciliation back to God. What we have done today we want it to reflect on the larger society,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 14 Archdeaconry in the diocese attended the ceremony in various floats, radiant dresses and decorations to make the event very colorful.