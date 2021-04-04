



The Bishop of Lagos Anglican Diocese, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, has called on Nigerians to have a change of heart.

Wondering why evil was preferred over good, he said if Nigerians do not want the nation to collapse, there would be an urgent need to enthrone righteousness.

Speaking with journalists to commemorate the Easter celebration, Olumakaiye stated: ” Let us ask ourselves ‘why do we prefer evil to good’? This has been in existence since creation. People ask for the triumph of evil over good, which is likened to the call for Barabbas instead of Jesus by the crowd.

“We talk of insurgents, bandits, other evil and government is not doing anything about these as it looks as if they are promoting evil. When we say we want to give amnesty to Boko Haram it is a big surprise.

“There is need for us to have change of heart if we do not want to pull this nation down or rubber stamp evil. Government has to put up laws to ensure that justice prevails and righteousness reigns in this nation.”





Ahead of the next general elections, he asked that electorates ensure their votes count by choosing leaders with good records.

“The righteous and clean people are not voted for, corrupt people are the ones voted for. They use their money to subvert justice and silent the rigetous people. Enough is enough if we want this nation to progress, if we want to get it right, if we want development we should champion the cause of the good people. Let us look inward and access ourselves. That is the only way we will be united else we will be deceiving ourselves,” he stated.

However in his sermon, he reiterated that Easter exemplifies God’s love for humanity, while stating:”This is the moment of relieving the greatest love of the Father, manifested by the Son, bring to reality by the blessed Holy Spirit. This is the moment of entering into the Joy of the Lord.

“This is the moment of embracing the truth, justice and peace of the Lord. The Cross is the revelation of the truth, justice and mercy. The mercy of the Lord is calling you, will you turn Him down?”