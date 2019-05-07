<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rt. Rev. Geoffrey E. Okorafor, an Anglican priest, has said that the N30,000 new national minimum wage is too small considering the plight of the average Nigerian worker.

Bishop Okorafor stated this while speaking to newsmen shortly after a special service to mark the seventh anniversary of his episcopacy at the Cathedral Church of All Saints, Egbu, in Owerri North local government area of Imo State.

He called on the federal, state and local governments to ensure they implement the N30, 000 minimum wage, describing the average Nigerian worker as tireless and hardworking, adding, “We feel the economic hardship faced by the Nigerian workers. We can tell the sufferings they undergo.”

Okorafor stressed: “While we congratulate the workers on the 2019 celebration of the Workers’ Day, we call upon the government, whether federal, state and local government, to pay this little token as at when due to the Nigerian workers, who use the last drop of their blood to uplift this nation.”

In his sermon, Okorafor referred cited Psalm 126 verses 1-3, maintained that the people of Israel wondered for 40 years in the wilderness and those who remembered what they passed through and what God had done for them were thankful.

He maintained that the same God had done great things for the Anglican Diocese of Egbu, which at inception, had no means of survival.

“The Lord has done great things for us and we are rejoicing,” even as he thanked Rt. Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Iheagwam, the pioneer Bishop of the Diocese, and his wife, Adaku, and others who passed through difficulties during their service to the diocese at its early stage.

Prof. Uchefula U. Chukwumaeze of the Faculty of Law, Imo State University, Owerri, in his lecture, charged members of the Nigerian Anglican Communion not to shy away from partisan politics.

Prof. Chukwumaeze, in his lecture titled ‘The Anglican Church and Nation Building in Nigeria’ stressed that “politics has entered into the church and the church has entered into politics.”