Bishop Godwin Robinson, Anglican Communion, Lafia Diocese, has called on the government at all levels to put the right structures on ground with effective planning and implementation on policies and programmes.

Robinson made this call in Mararaba, Nasarawa state, at a Holy Communion service on Sunday, noting that Nigeria needed a selfless leader that would transform the nation.

According to the Bishop, Nigeria is blessed with abundant resources, rich in both human and mineral resources as such Nigerians do not deserve the hardship they were going through, following past bad governance.

“Each time I look at Nigeria situation, I see the challenge of a growing nation that failed to plan, we do not have enough leaders with clear vision.

“We have leaders who are good with promises but cannot deliver, all they do is collect and not give back, we have more selfish leaders than honourable ones.

“We want leaders, who can plan, implement policies, think of the future and work hard towards achieving their targets. We want leaders who can make sacrifices for the nation at all levels.

“We need selfless leaders in Nigeria, who thinks and care for the people and not just themselves, we need leadership with the right direction and guidance.

“Our leaders must stop mismanagement of our resources and turn it into something useful that will benefit all its citizens. A positive change of attitude in leadership will transform the entire country.

“Nigeria is not a hopeless situation, there is hope for a better country, but we must own the country, the country belongs to us all so we must get involve at all levels and give it our best,” he added.

Rev. Japhet Enejere, Vicar of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, warned religious leaders, who use the name of God to extort members to desist from it.

Enejere, who celebrated his 10 years ordination anniversary, added that church should be a place of succour, because it was the house of God, hence people should look up to God irrespective of where they find themselves.

“Men of God must listen to the voice of God, who called them to missionary and desist from pursuing material things.

“This world is not our place, we are going somewhere, men of God must look up to God and direct the people correctly,” he said.