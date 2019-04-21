<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Anglican Bishop of Awka Diocese, Rt Rev. Alexander Ibezim, has reminded government, both at the federal and state levels that they owe Nigerians the duty of protecting their lives and properties.

Bishop Ibezim who was making reference to news of countless killings, both by Boko Haram insurgents and armed bandits masquerading as Fulani herdsmen said that the level of bloodletting in the country was getting out of hand.

He said urgent steps needed to be taken by both the state governors and the president of the country to stop the reckless killings in Nigeria, insisting that Nigeria would account for every single drop of blood spilled, as it would seek vengeance.

Bishop Ibezim said, “Blood of human beings is sacred and was not created by God to be wasted like fowls as done daily in Nigeria.

“I called on government at all levels to take full responsibility of protecting her citizens in its totality to ensure that peace and tranquility prevail in the society.”

The prelate condemned in its totality the incessant killings in the society, saying it was unbiblical, unethical and misuse of human blood.

Humans are created in the image of God he said, pointing out that the blood of those killed will seek vengeance even as he advised all to desist from anything that will bring bloodshed.

He encouraged all to use the Easter period to identify with the victory of Christ on the cross of Calvary, and also accept that through the death and resurrection, they have themselves been absolved of all wrong doing.

He called on Christians to re-examine their lives to know if they are still in faith, proclaim Christ as Messiah and demonstrate humility in all they do.