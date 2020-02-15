<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Anglican Bishop of Umuahia Diocese, Rt Rev Godffrey Obijuru Ibeawuchi, has warned the Federal government against manhandling people who are genuinely expressing their desires on some burning national issues.

Preaching at the church funeral held for late traditional ruler of Isiama Afaraukwu, Ibeku in Umuahia North LGA of Abia State and his wife Ugoeze Sally Kanu at the St Andrew’s Anglican Church Isiama Afaraukwu on Friday, Bishop Ibeawuchi tasked the government to find a lasting solution to the agitation of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) instead of killing them unjustly.

He said that the issues of insecurity have risen to an alarming level, saying that if the government fails to address security issues now, Nigeria may become another Rwanda.





He described late Eze Kanu and his wife, Sally as dedicated children of God, adding that their commitment to God and the church were unparalleled.

He asked Nnamdi, their first son and his siblings to continue to hold the virtues which their parents lived and died for and charged Emmanuel who is at the church service to work in unity with his brothers and sisters.

In his speech at the church service, Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, described the death of Eze Kanu and wife as devastating and asked Nnamdi and his siblings to take solace in God.

Abaribe, who is representing Abia South in the Senate thanked the Anglican Church and members of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra for coming out in large numbers to give the late Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku monarch a befitting burial.