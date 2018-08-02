Anglican Bishop of Aguata Diocese, Rt. Rev. Samuel Ezeofor, has called Nigerians to withdraw their supports to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections because, according to him, the party has disappointed them in the past four year.

Bishop Ezeofor made the call at the Basilica of St. James the Great Cathedral, Atani, headquarters of Anglican Diocese of Ogbaru, during the enthronement of Rt. Rev. Prosper Amah as the second Bishop of Ogbaru Diocese.

He maintained that for Nigeria to move forward Nigerians should elect creditable candidate.

His words, “What is important now is for politicians to look around and find out which of the parties that will move the nation forward and then join the bandwagon.

“APC has moved us backward and if we must progress, we must do the needful by leaving the APC which could not lead Nigeria into success and queue behind a better party that can guarantee our progress because we must progress as a nation since Nigeria is bigger than a single individual or APC as a political party,” Ezeofor stated.

He, therefore, urged Bishop Amah, who took over from him as the Anglican Bishop of Ogbaru, to surpass his footprint in Ogbaru Diocese by completing the structures and at the same time lead the Anglican faithfuls to God.

Chancellor of the Diocese, Justice Pete Obiora, while presenting the key of a new brand Toyota SUV bought by the lay faithful to Bishop Amah, said they were welcoming him to the Diocese with an open heart and urged him to do his best in shepherding the flock in the Diocese.

Obiora also praised Bishop Ezeofor saying as the pioneer Bishop of Ogbaru Diocese, did marvelously well in the service of God and humanity and urged him to replicate the same in his new Aguata Diocese.