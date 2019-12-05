<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

New Vice-Chancellor of the Delta State University, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga, Monday, called for reconciliation among staff and students, saying “ we all need to forgive each other in order to move the institution forward”.

Egwunyenga made the call in Abraka during a thanksgiving at Saints Paul Catholic Chapel on his resumption of office as the 7th Vice-Chancellor of the university.

He said inter-alia: “I bear no grudge against anyone and I ask that we forgive one another and unite as a community of scholars and administrators to collectively lift up Delta State University.

He added: “Let us live up to the inspiring words of our anthem and create a citadel of learning that “thrives in hard work for self-reliance, great in knowledge, character and service.”

“I solemnly pledge to lead, inspire and advance the repositioning of Delta State University as the best state university in Nigeria.

“To realize this vision, we must provide the highest quality of teaching and learning to our dear students; focus on improving the welfare of staff to ensure effective and motivated workforce; pay proportionate attention to the development of the three campuses of the university; improve university’s relationship with host communities and genuine cases of injustice shall be addressed.

Speaking further, Egwunyenga vowed that as vice-chancellor, his administration would promote academic freedom, shared governance, robust debate, empathy, consultation and transparent decision making.

The new VC promised: “I shall be fair and accessible, but firm with a commitment to discipline and the defence of the corporate image of Delta State University.

While commending the immediate past vice-chancellor, Prof Victor Peretomode, for his distinguished services to the university, especially in ensuring a stable academic calendar in the last five years, he solicited for the renewed support and solidarity of all staff and students to enable him succeed.