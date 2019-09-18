<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Nigeria Conference of Principal of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), has commended the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, for approving the promotion of some school principals to directorate cadre.

President of ANCOPSS, FCT chapter, Alhaji Abdulkarim Abdulrahman, made the commendation while speaking with journalists during a tour to schools across the six area councils to assess the resumption levels.

Abdulrahman, who is also principal of Junior Secondary School (JSS), Zuba, noted that the measure taken by Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to upgrade the principals would among other things boost their morale in discharging their responsibilities.

He also congratulated the minister on his reappointment, just as he appealed for the expansion of schools, provision of additional teachers and infrastructure to meet the influx students admitted into FCT Schools.

The president called on other stakeholders to join hands with government to improve facilities in schools as well as promote extra-curricular activities, even as he tasked parents to be monitoring the movement of their wards at all the time, noting that ANCOPSS would continue to ensure discipline is sustained in FCT Schools.