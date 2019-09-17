<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dr Samuel Nzekwe, a former President, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), has commended the Federal Government for constituting an Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to move the nation’s economy forward.

Nzekwe gave the commendation in an interview with newsmen in Ota, Ogun, on Tuesday.

Newsmen report that Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement on Monday, said the Federal Government had constituted an Economic Advisory Council to replace the Economic Management Team (EMT).

The EAC members include Prof. Doyin Salami, Chairman, Dr Mohammed Sagagi, Vice-Chairman, Dr Shehu Yahaya, Dr Iyabo Masha, Prof. Ode Ojowu, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Bismarck Rewane and Dr Mohammed Salisu.

Nzekwe said that Nigerians also expected President Muhammadu Buhari to institute other economic committees that would include experts and technocrats to revamp the economy.

He noted that the decision should have been taken long ago by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The nation needs experts and technocrats who will be able to formulate policies to tackle the numerous challenges confronting the country,’’ he said.

Nzekwe stressed the need for the Federal Government to embrace policies to be formulated by the EAC in order to achieve desirable results.