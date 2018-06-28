The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has commended President Mohammadu Buhari initiative to address the challenges of transparency, accountability, corruption and poor service delivery through Public Finance Management reforms.

President and Chairman of Council of ANAN, Alh. Shehu Ladan, stated this in Bénin at the 3rd session of 2018 Mandatory Continuing Professional Development programme on Wednesday.

He also said the introduction of Treasury Single Account and e-payment have impacted positively on the country’s fiscal discipline, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

Ladan urged Presidenf Buhari to address issues relating to delay in budget signing and budget reporting system to ensure a smoother planning process for better service delivery to the Nigeria populace.

He stated that the body is on course in its determination to broadening expertise in International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS).

He said when broadened, it would provide a great framework for achieving value in government utilisation of public funds.

He urged state governments across the country to adopt IPSAS as it would help them in making decision in resource allocation.

“We are ready to partner with any tier of government in training its workforce for the full implementation of IPSAS through the diffusion of knowledge and skills in IPSAS.

“The adoption of IPSAS will influence the operating procedures and reporting practices of public sector in Nigeria.”