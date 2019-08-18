<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Stakeholders in Anambra State have vowed that they will not vote for persons who have not lived in the state for at least 10 years as their next governor in 2021.

The stakeholders, under the auspices of Greater Anambra Forum, stated this after rising from a meeting in Awka, Anambra State capital, on Saturday.

The facilitator of the conference, Chief Fabian Ozoigbo, said the group had observed oftentimes that governors foisted on the people of the state from “abroad” had performed poorly because they did not feel the pulse of the people.

He said the group had observed that with the 2021 governorship poll in the state drawing near, political gladiators from the other two zones of Anambra Central and the North had started jostling for relevance by positioning themselves on how to produce the next governor of the state after the incumbent, Chief Willie Obiano, from the North, has completed his second term.

“The development has caused an unnecessary debate and disagreement among the people as to where the next governor of the state should come from,” Ozoigbo said.