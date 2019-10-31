<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Consultant doctors at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH), Amaku-Awka, have given the Anambra State government up to Tuesday to fulfil promises made to them or face the consequences of an indefinite strike.

The doctors under the umbrella of Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) COOUTH Amaku-Awka chapter, said the ultimatum became imperative following the inability of government to match its promises with action.

Making their decision known at a press conference jointly addressed by the Chairman of the association, Dr Chukwudi Okani and the immediate chairman, Dr. Amaechi Nwachukwu, the consultants lamented that their salary was ridiculous and made them a laughing stock amongst their colleagues in other state.

However, the state governor said grievances of the doctors were being resolved and therefore, not necessary for them to contemplate any strike.

In a statement, C Don Adinuba, commissioner for Information & Public Enlightenment, said: “All ndi Anambra enjoin officers of this association to ensure that the excellent industrial relations in Anambra State, which are part of the unrivalled scale of social harmony in the state, are sustained. Should they carry out the threat of astrike, the greatest casualties will certainly be the most vulnerable in oursociety. The casualties will be men and women, including children, with serious ailments and condition who cannot afford the high bills charged by privatehospitals.

They claimed the best qualified professor, consultants at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital earns salary lower than a house officer, a newly graduated doctor in other states.

The association said it did not give them joy to go on strike as they know the implication on their patients, but had been pushed to the wall and urged Governor Obiano to intervene.

“We are raising the alarm for Obiano to intervene. We don’t want patient to die needlessly,” they said.