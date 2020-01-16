<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH), Awka, chapter has called off the strike it embarked upon six weeks ago.

The consultants embarked on an indefinite strike with effect from November 30, 2019 to press home their demand for improved salary and general working conditions.

In a statement signed by the MDCAN-COOUTH chairman, Dr. Chukwudozie Okani, the association directed its members to return to work.

MDCAN thanked Governor Willie Obiano for approving additional money for the running of the institution and care for the welfare of staff of COOUTH.

The association also thanked the leadership of Nigerian Medical Association in Anambra and COOUTH management board for their roles in resolving the industrial impasse.

Part of the statement reads: “The MDCAN hereby suspends her indefinite strike embarked upon on November 30; by this, all our members are by this notice directed to resume work.





“We wish to specially thank our indefatigable Chairman of the NMA, Chief Dr. Emmanuel Monago for the fatherly role he played towards the resolution of the impasse that led to the MDCAN industrial action.

“We also thank the Board Chairman, Dr. Clement Idigo, for harkening to the voice of wisdom; we salute your nobility, integrity and sagacity.

“Finally, we most respectfully salute His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano, for his special love for health.

“Your Excellency Sir, we thank you so much for releasing money and insisting on promotion of all the staff at COOUTH, Awka, who had not had promotion since 2012 until the recent time, we say thank you.

“We promise that so long as the signed agreement is deemed sacrosanct by the hospital management, the MDCAN would ensure that her members perform their roles without blemish.”