<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH) in Awka, Anambra State, has gotten a three million litre medical oxygen plant.

At the opening yesterday, Governor Willie Obiano said it is part of his administration’s effort to boost healthcare services.

He said: “Today we are opening a new chapter in our growing healthcare delivery. Health is wealth and without health nobody can do anything. Because of my belief in health care delivery, I prioritised it. Under my watch, the teaching hospital here met all that is required for the graduation of medical doctors.

“We are also working hard with our primary healthcare services, because it is a first point of call in health care. We have about 500 primary healthcare centres in the state and they all have well equipped ambulances.

“We have done a lot to reach the hinterlands with over eight water ambulance and have upgraded some hospitals.”

Obiano said each primary health Centre would get two free cylinders.

“We will give two cylinders to every primary healthcare centre in the state. The first set is free but they will pay for subsequent ones,” he added.

Commissioner for Health Dr Vincent Okpala said the medical oxygen plant had the capacity to produce three million litres yearly and about 76,000 cylinders of 40 litres. He noted that without medical oxygen, mortality rate would be high as every clinician needed medical oxygen.