



The Anambra state government on Tuesday threatened to seal all filling stations operating cooking gas plants within their premises.

The Chairman, Enforcement and Compliance Unit of the state, Prince Innocent Offordile, dropped the hint in Awka while reacting on the implications of locating gas plants inside filling stations.

He said the practice, which had become rampant in almost all the filling stations across the state, was totally illegal as it posed high risk to residents.

Offordile, who is also the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on security, regretted that despite notice to the operators to remove the petrol stations, more of the plants were springing up within fuel stations.

He revealed that plans had been concluded to commence enforcement on the directive as soon as the government gave a final approval to that effect.

According to him: “The Anambra state government had to embark on the enforcement considering the fact that its citizens will be at the receiving end in the event of any fire outbreak.”

He further warned those citing filling stations within residential areas to desist from such practice as they would not also be spared by government.

Commissioner for Lands, Mr. Nnamdi Onukwuba, stressed that the enforcement of the separation of gas plant from petrol stations across the state was aimed at reducing the rate of explosions in filling stations.

He urged all proprietors of filling station to adhere to the directives or face the full wrath of the law.

Onukwuba said: “Governor Willie Obiano’s directive to all gas plants to relocate is because gas and fuel cannot co-exist as it pose a great danger of fire out breaks.”