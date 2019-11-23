<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The member of the House of Representatives, representing Njikoka/Dunukofia/Anaocha Federal Constituency of Anambra, Dozie Nwankwo, has promised to offer purposeful representation to the constituency.

Nwankwo who.stated this in Abuja on Friday, said he is committed to pursuing legislations that will lead to job creation for his constituents and other Nigerians.

Nwankwo, a member of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), was sworn-in last Thursday, as a member of the House, after the Appeal Court declared him the winner of the last parliamentary election in the constituency.

The lawmaker, who was also a member of the 8th Assembly, expressed appreciation to his supporters, including traditional rulers, the clergy and constituents for their unflinching support for him while the legal process lasted. And promised not to let them down.

According to him, ” I have been doing what I was called to do, making laws and making sure my people are empowered and attracting good projects to my constituency. I have been doing that. What I will do with this victory is to redouble my efforts and make sure I increase in lawmaking which is our primary responsibility. Apart from that, creating jobs is uppermost in my mind. You know our people need employment, I am here to make sure it works and that my people will benefit from anything they are supposed to benefit in that direction.”

Nwankwo, while stating that there was no victor and no vanquished in the contest for the parliamentary seat, called on his opponents to join hands with him in moving the constituency forward.