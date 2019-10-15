<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Prof. Peter Emeka Katchy, chairman of Nigeria Red Cross, Anambra State chapter, has advocated for introduction of a special programme to take care of children, especially the venerable by the Federal Government and all the state governments in the country.

He noted that there is a need for the society to take adequate care of every child born in the country.

Speaking to newsmen after being conferred with a prestigious award of excellence by members of PCRC C.P.S. Onitsha during the celebration of his 60 years birthday anniversary in Onitsha, on Sunday, Prof. Katchy noted that Nigeria children need special attention in order to nurture them to be good youths who will take the mantle of leadership in future.

He appealed to wealthy Nigerians and numerous co-operate bodies throughout the federation to invest part of their resources in making these children to be catered for so as to enable them to be useful to the society.

While thanking the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, and his wife, Ebele, for paying much attention to vulnerable children welfare in the state, he particularly showered encomiums on the governor for his interest in taking care of the children, especially the less-privileged like orphans, blinds, cripple, as well as others with various lives threatening challenges.