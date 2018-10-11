



No less than N150 million has been recovered so far by the Anambra State Government from revenue thieves in the state between the months of March and August.

Consequently, over 50 persons have been arrested and charged to court for evading taxes and payment of other levies in markets across the state.

Disclosing this, on Wednesday, in Awka, the state capital, Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and wealth Creation, Dr. Christian Maduboko, lamented the harm the revenue thieves were doing to the revenue base of the state and expressed joy that his ministry have been able to come down heavily on them.

He said, “For some time now we have been having problems with revenue thieves in the markets in Anambra state. Those arrested are charged to court and if you do not pay, you go to jail.

“Since I came into the saddle, over 50 persons have been arrested and they paid.

“The state government has zero tolerance for revenue thieves and government has resolved to ensure to recover revenue belonging to the state.

“Market leaders have been working hand in hand with government and we are using security operatives that work together with government officials.”

Madubuko, however, debunked the allegation that government have been imposing taxes on traders contending that some people have been going about ripping off unsuspecting members of the public with fake government receipts .

The Commissioner urged market leaders to be vigilant and report such persons to the police and also create awareness among their members over such criminal acts in other to save them from losing the hard earned money to criminals.