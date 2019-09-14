<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anambra State Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Mr. Uche Okafor, said he will work with relevant stakeholders in the Ministry and market leaders to recover lost and under-valued government revenue in the state.

The commissioner who disclosed during a familiarisation meeting with the Permanent Secretary and Heads of Departments (HOD’s) in the ministry.

Okafor observed that revenue collections were contracted out to agents rather than designated staff of the ministry posted to various Local Government Areas (LGAs).

“This will increase chances of fraud and diversion of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR),’’ he said.

He emphasized the need to have a database of stalls in all markets and business premises and their potential with a view to getting a projection of expected revenue.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr Daniel Okoli, lamented that the amount remitted into government accounts by the contractors and their agents were far below what officers of the Ministry in LGAs usually realised for the state.

Mr. Okoli, assured of his readiness on behalf of HODs and other staff members of the ministry to work with the commissioner in order to achieve greater successes.