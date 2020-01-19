<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Anambra State Agricultural Development Programme says the state is set to embark on the production of foreign melon.

The ADP said students of crop science of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka are set to partner Anambra State Agricultural Development Programme to produce Indian melon, sweet melon and a host of other foreign melon for local and international markets and for revenue generation.

Disclosing this to newsmen at ADP complex, Ministry of Agriculture Awka, at the weekend, the programme manager, Mr.Jude Nwankwo, said the target was geared towards food security locally and for export.

Nwankwo also disclosed that the state would scale-up production of pure honey this year for export . He noted that pure honey production was an enterprise one could venture into and make a fortune.

He equally pointed out that the state has revived its fishery production with the acquisition of special breed fingerlings , stressing that individuals are advised to come to the ADP office in the ministry of agriculture to book for their fingerlings.

According to the ADP programme manager, Anambra state is currently in talks with out-growers for the production of more rice seeds for farmers in the state to prevent them from recycling what they harvested last year. He said more farmers would also be given yam seeds for local production and for export too.

He emphasized that the ADP would enhance its poultry production. Nwankwo recalled that last year, ADP raised about 1000 birds but hopes to increase production this year to improve revenue generation.





The agric expert further disclosed that this year, the state would delve into large scale production of potatoes for local consumption and to serve the interest of investors while the 20 metric tons rice mill at Omor, Ayamelum local government area would also be resuscitated to enable it become a revenue-generating plant .

He said that the feed mill production plant at Agulu, Anaocha local government area , lying fallow would be revived for optimum usage while the one-stop shop at Igbariam, Anambra-East local government area, would be put into effective use as many investors have already indicated interest.

The programme manager who also reviewed the activities of the ADP for 2019 , said the agency carried out a lot of activities especially in extension services . He said trainings and seminars were organised for extension workers while free imputs distribution programme was conducted.

He said farmers were given improved seeds and also carried out out-growers’ scheme and equally taught farmers about good agronomic practices while thanking Governor Willie Obiano for the provision of special palm seedlings to replace the old ones.

Nwankwo however said that the activities lined up for this year in the ADP were aimed at ensuring food security and to scale up export activities for the state to generate more revenue, noting that Anambra is investor-friendly.