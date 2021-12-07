Anambra: Police quell robbery attack, kill two suspects, arrest others

In a bid to ensure a crime-free festive season in Anambra State, police operatives have quelled a robbery attack along Owerri Road in Onitsha.

The state commissioner of police, CP Echeng Eworo Echeng, disclosed this to newsmen in Awka.

The CP who spoke through the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, assured the citizens of watertight security before, during and after the festive periods.

The commissioner’s statement reads, ”On 5th December 2021, at about 0530 hours Anambra Police Command Operatives intercepted a three-man armed robbery gang operating around Idemili flyover, Obosi by Onitsha-Owerri Road.

The hoodlums who were about to rob passengers travelling in a Toyota Sienna van opened fire on sighting the police.

The operatives responded swiftly gunning down two armed suspects, later identified as Chinedu Okeri ‘M’ from Enugu and Chukwuebuka Orizu from Anambra State while the third suspect, Abuchi Osim ‘M’ from Enugu State was arrested.

Police recovered two locally made Pistols, five cartridges and the tricycle that brought the gangsters to the scene of the crime.

In a follow-up operation, the arrested suspect led the operatives to their criminal hideout in Atani Ogbaru LGA where Chinedu Ogunna ‘M’ 21yrs, Arinze Chukwu ‘M’ 16yrs and Ebuka Ayazie ‘M’ 18yrs were arrested. They claimed to belonging to the same cult group and armed robbery gang.