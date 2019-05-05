<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anambra state government has offered automatic employment to a physically challenged couple, Mr. Ndubueze Ezemba and Mrs. Comfort Ezemba.

The couple, who wedded on April 27, 2019, challenged by hearing, were offered the employment together with visually impaired groom Mr. Agbanu Kelechi.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Disability Matters, Bar. Chuks Ezewuzie, said the offers were part of the automatic employment scheme the Obiano-led administration has for persons with disabilities in the state.

Ezewuzie spoke at the weekend when the beneficiaries visited his office to collect their wedding gifts from the Governor.

Responding, the couple expressed appreciation to the governor for honouring their wedding invitation.

They applauded his magnanimity towards persons with disabilities in the state.