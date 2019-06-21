<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Anambra State coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Mr. Kehinde Aremu has given reasons why they have not moved to permanent site in Umuawulu/Mbaukwu in Awka South.

The Co-ordinator who was responding to questions on why the NYSC orientation camp has not moved to permanent site as promised last time, attributed the non completion to the state’s budgetary allocation to the project.

Kehinde made the revelation at the state NYSC temporary site Umunya, during the swearing in ceremony of 2019 Batch B corps members deployed to Anambra state.

He said, it is the responsibility of the state government to provide camp for corps members and not the NYSC.

He however, expressed confidence to the state Governor chief Willie Obiano’s commitment towards completion of the permanent site by next orientation camp coming up in August.

“With the body language of the governor, there is no doubt that the next camping would be held at at the permanent site” he said.

He also thanked the governor for providing security to corps members on camp, saying the state DSS, police and soldiers are always at the camp providing security.

“We are secured here here at the camp. The governor has been doing alot to provide security to the camp despite location” he said.

He said one of the major challenges facing the camp was lack of electricity, saying that it cost them a lot to fuel generators at the camp, since corps members must sleep with light.

He also said that another challenge faced in camp was lack of seminar hall for lectures, stating that seminar hall was a critical facility required in camp.

According to him, they have managed to established one makeshift tent for seminars and others, since it is raining session and corps members cannot stay in the rain for seminars.

Speaking at the ceremony, the governor of Anambra state chief Willie Obiano, represented by the Head of Service to Government, Mr. Harry Udu, donated the sum of N10 million to supplement feeding of corps members in camp.

He also directed the 21 local government chairmen in the state to arrange for evacuation of corps members posted to their respective domains.

According to him, this will ensure that every corps member is properly supervised throughout the service year, while encouraging them to distinguish themselves during service year.

He called on the NYSC family to be patient with the government to ensure the completion of ultra modern orientation camp at Umuawulu/Mbaukwu for use by August this year.

The governor also admonished corps members to exhibit the highest degree of loyalty, dedication, discipline and commitment towards national ideals.

Obiano also assured that the state government would continue to provide an enabling environment for the youths to maximize their potential of self-acualization and self employment.

He urged corps members to take advantage of the numerous youths-friendly policies of the goverment and the conducive environment to build prosperity for themselves and the the nation.