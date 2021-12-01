Anambra: NEMA distributes relief materials to windstorm victim

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed relief materials worth millions of naira to victims of the windstorms which affected the Aguleri community in the Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The distribution was done by NEMA, Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (ANSEMA) and other community stakeholders.

Flagging off the distribution at Father Joseph Memorial High School Aguleri, the Director-General of NEMA, Mr Ahmed Habib, expressed his deep sympathy to the affected persons on behalf of the Federal Government.

Habib, who was represented by the NEMA South-East Coordinator, Major James Eze, however, reiterated the importance of planting trees around buildings as they serve as windbreakers against turbulent winds.

He appreciated the community members’ efforts in rebuilding some of the buildings affected by the windstorm.

“These items provided by the Federal Government through NEMA will go a long way in assisting those affected to stabilise and move on in life,” he said.

He said that the approval of relief items to persons affected by windstorm disaster in various villages of the Aguleri community was done on April 11, 2021, after due assessment of the extent of damage caused by the windstorm.

In his address, the President-General of the Aguleri community, Chief Anthony Omazu, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government and NEMA for remembering and assisting the community in such a difficult time like this.

The items distributed by NEMA included: 300 bags of parboiled rice; 300 bags of maize; 300 bags of beans; 40 kegs of vegetable oil and 25 cartons of seasoning cube.