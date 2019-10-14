<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ministries, departments, parastatals and agencies of the Anambra State government have been tasked to ensure that they come up with realistic budget implementation plans as they begin budget bilateral discussions from Monday next week at the state Assembly.

The decision was reached after a thorough debate of the 2020 budget appropriations by the lawmakers at the weekend.

Chairman of Finance and Appropriations Committee and member representing Anambra-East State Constituency, Obinna Chris Emeneka, said the 2020 budget was realisable judging from the commitment of the state government to provide critical infrastructures in the state.

Emeneka also explained that most of the budgetary allocations tended towards consolidating on the gains of 2019 budget while accelerating infrastructural development.