



The Executive Secretary of Anambra State Judicial Service Commission, Mr. Stanley Mbanaso, has denied stories in the media that he has been expelled from Amorka Council of Chief.

The Amorka community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State issued a press statement, claiming that Mbanaso who is a cabinet chief had been expelled, following gross misconduct on his part.

But Mbanaso, who spoke to newsmen yesterday, said he decided to react to the story because trouble makers in the community have taken it to conventional media to deceive the people with his purported expulsion.

He said: “For clarity purposes, till this moment, I have not received any communication regarding my purported expulsion from Amorka Council of Chiefs.

“I remain unaware of any action of mine, whether in our Amorka community or anywhere else that amounted to ‘activities aimed at destabilising Amorka’s unity’ or the gross misconduct they quoted.”





Mbanaso said he neither committed any indiscretion anywhere, including in the community, nor was he invited or informed of the existence of any disciplinary committee hearing anywhere against him.

He accused the monarch of the community, Igwe K. O. Obiriolemgbe, of not giving him fair hearing before announcing his expulsion, stating that the grouse of the monarch might have stemmed from his appointment by the Anambra State Government as chairman of Amorka Caretaker Committee, in which he went ahead to conduct a credible town union election for the community.

“After the election, I decided to stay away from politics, including Amorka community politics to faces my job as the Executive Secretary of the Anambra State Judicial Service Commission.

“This strife in Amorka is the design of the Igwe (Obiriolemgbe) because he wants to privatise the royal stool of the community by making it hereditary, which is against the undisputed history of the town,” Mbanaso said.