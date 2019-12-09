<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

To deepen socio-economic partnership, Anambra state government has inaugurated Anambra State Liaison office in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital.

The office located at Ngugbe Street at the Abakalik city centre is to serve Ebonyi, Cross River and Benue states.

Commissioning the facility during the weekend, governor Willie Obinao explained that Anambra state government decided to establish the office with the intent to ease the ways of doing business with the states of Ebonyi, Cross River and Benue.

Governor Obiano was represented by the Secretary to State Government of Anambra (SSG), Professor Solo Chukwuobelu while his Ebonyi state counterpart, governor David Umahi was represented by Secretary to State Government of Ebonyi, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala.